Get the lowdown on the Connacht, Ireland and British & Irish Lions man

Who is Bundee Aki: Ten things you should know about the Ireland centre

Bundee Aki is an explosive runner – with the tackling ability to match.

A stalwart of rugby in the west of Ireland, he was a key member of Connacht’s 2015-16 Pro12-winning side and was selected for the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad.

1. Bundee Aki was born on 7 April 1990 in Auckland, New Zealand. His full name is Fua Leiofi Bundellu Aki, and he is of Samoan descent.

2. His name Bundellu is in tribute to a doctor who helped with his birth, while the abbreviation ‘Bundee’ was given to him by a childhood rugby coach.

3. Samoa international Tim Nanai-Williams was in the year above him at Manurewa High School. The two are close friends.

4. He didn’t immediately enter professional rugby after leaving school, instead working as a bank teller in New Zealand to earn money for his family.

5. His local side was Counties Manukau, who he represented in the Mitre 10 cup. He then played for the Chiefs in Super Rugby.