Here we list all the results from the Guinness Six Nations

The 2023 Guinness Six Nations is bound to throw up some dramatic results with plenty of thrills and spills in store for the championship once it gets underway from Saturday 4 February.

Fabien Galthié’s France enter this year’s tournament off the back of an impressive 2022 Grand Slam, their first title and clean sweep for 12 years. Les Bleus will be aiming to defend their crown and seal back-to-back Six Nations wins for the fist time since 2006 and 2007.

Related: Six Nations fixtures

However, there is plenty of stern competition in the shape of Ireland, the world’s best side according to the rankings. The Men in Green are coached by Andy Farrell with the imperious fly-half Johnny Sexton calling the shots on the field.

Read more: Ireland’s Six Nations squad

England are a new proposition with Steve Borthwick having taken over from Eddie Jones. Wales are also under new management but it is a familiar face in the shape of New Zealander Warren Gatland who will lead the charge once again having departed Cardiff in 2019 first time around.

Scotland’s Gregor Townsend will have renewed confidence that his side can beat their best-ever finish of third while Italy were buoyed by beating Wales last year and Kieran Crowley’s men also scalped Australia in the Autumn Nations Series.

2023 Guinness Six Nations results

Round 1

Sat 4 February, Wales v Ireland (2.15pm)

Sat 4 February, England v Scotland (4.45pm)

Sun 5 February, Italy v France (3pm)

Round 2

Sat 11 February, Ireland v France (2.15pm)

Sat 11 February, Scotland v Wales (4.45pm)

Sun 12 February, England v Italy (3pm)

Round 3

Sat 25 February, Italy v Ireland (2.15pm)

Sat 25 February, Wales v England (4.45pm)

Sun 26 February, France v Scotland (3pm)

Round 4



Sat 11 March, Italy v Wales (2.15pm)

Sat 11 March, England v France (4.45pm)

Sun 12 March, Scotland v Ireland (3pm)

Round 5

Sat 18 March, Scotland v Italy (12.30pm)

Sat 18 March, France v Wales (2.45pm)

Sat 18 March, Ireland v England (5pm)

2022 Guinness Six Nations results

Round 1

Sat 5 February, Ireland 29-7 Wales Andrew Conway scores brace in Six Nations opener

Sat 5 February, Scotland 20-17 England Scotland retain Calcutta Cup

Sun 6 February, France 37-10 Italy Gabin Villiere hat-trick as France beat Italy

Round 2

Sat 12 February, Wales 20-17 Scotland Wales snatch dramatic win with Dan Biggar drop-goal

Sat 12 February, France 30-24 Ireland Advantage France after Six Nations spectacular

Sun 13 February, Italy 0-33 England Marcus Smith stars in England win over Italy

Round 3

Sat 26 February, Scotland 17-36 France France remain on track for Grand Slam

Sat 26 February, England 23-19 Wales England hold off Wales in frantic second half

Sun 27 February, Ireland 57-6 Italy Ireland thump 13-man Italy



Round 4

Fri 11 March, Wales 9-13 France France keep Grand Slam dream alive with narrow win over Wales

Sat 12 March, Italy 22-33 Scotland, Five-try Scots bounce back in Italy

Sat 12 March, England 15-32 Ireland Ireland break 14-man England – eventually

Round 5

Sat 19 March, Wales 21-22 Italy Italy stun Wales 22-21 to end their losing run

Sat 19 March, Ireland 26-5 Scotland Hugo Keenan try-saving tackle on Stuart Hogg

Sat 19 March, France 25-13 England France win the Grand Slam

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.