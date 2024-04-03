Maddie Feaunati: Ten things you should know about the England back row

Feaunati is starting to build caps for England

Maddie Feaunati is starting to break into the Red Roses squad after becoming a regular starter for Susie Appleby’s Exeter Chiefs in the Premiership Women’s Rugby.

She is known for her carrying and ability to get over the gainline. Here are some things you should know about the back row.

Ten things you should know about Maddie Feaunati

1. Maddie Feaunati was born on 18th May 2002 in Leeds, England. She stands at 5ft 7in (1.71m) and weighs 13st 5 lbs (85kg).

2. She currently plays for Exeter Chiefs but has previously played for Hurricane Pua, Wellington Pride and Otago Spirit. She made her debut for the Chiefs against Leicester Tigers in 2023.

She said of signing for Chiefs: “I always wanted to come back to England.

“When Susie [Appleby, Chiefs coach] contacted me, it felt like a sign and an opportunity to come and get some experience in a place I would call home.”

3. Feaunati qualified for both New Zealand, Samoa and England to play for internationally.

4. She won her first cap for England against Italy in the 2024 Women’s Six Nations.

5. Feaunati reportedly turned down a contract with the Black Ferns. England head coach John Mitchell said: “I think she was also offered a New Zealand Ferns contract, but she turned that down to play for the Red Roses.

“I just saw this really naturally gifted, carrying footballer, who’s athletic, who’s young, who can also be a very, very good line-out jumper.”

6. Feaunati’s father is former Samoa number eight and actor Zak Feaunati, he played Jonah Lomu in the Invictus film

7. She has three sisters.

8. Feaunati was also good at netball growing up.

9. She attended St Mary’s College which has produced multiple Black Ferns.

10. Her nickname is Madz.

