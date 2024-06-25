Regan Grace: Ten things you should know about Wales wing

Grace has made the switch to rugby union

Regan Grace is set to make her debut for Wales in rugby union this summer after a surprise call-up.

Here are ten things you should know about the promising star.

Read more: Grace joins Bath

Ten things you should know about Regan Grace

1. Regan Grace was born on 12 December 1996 in Port Talbort, Wales. He stands at 5ft 10in (1.78m) and weighs 12st 12lbs (82kg).

2. Grace’s rugby career began in rugby league and he played for St Helens. In his time at the club he won three Super League titles.

3. He switched codes to union in 2022, signing for French club Racing 92. However, he did not get to play a match for them after rupturing his Achilles.

4. Grace signed for Bath in 2023 to continue his rehab and the player then signed a longer deal to remain at the Premiership club.

5. He played for Wales in rugby league and he was first selected for Wales in union for the 2024 summer Tests.

6. Former Wales league coach Clive Griffiths said of Grace via Wales Online: “He reminds me of Shane Williams in that he’s very quick, can sidestep and has the ability to spin out of tackles. He also has a phenomenal strike rate when it comes to scoring tries.”

7. Grace told the Guardian on how he got into rugby: “I didn’t even know what rugby league was growing up. One of my teachers in Port Talbot chucked me into playing union and I loved it and quickly realised I wanted to play for my home town – which I did – then Ospreys, and then Wales. Most kids in Wales who play rugby dream of playing for the national team. I was no different.”

8. He has said rugby union was his first love.

9. He frequently posts with his partner Nina and he wrote in one caption: “I couldn’t imagine going through the last 19 months without you by my side.”

10. Grace has had a mural painted of him at his former club AberavonQuinsRFC.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.