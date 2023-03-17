The towering second-row has become an integral part of Fabien Galthié's side

Romain Taofifénua is a huge presence for France – both literally and figuratively – and often comes on as a replacement for the team.

He is skilled at gaining metres and when it comes to the breakdown.

Ten things you should know about Romain Taofifénua

1. Romain Taofifénua was born on 14 September 1990 in Monte-de-Marsan, France. He stands at 6ft 6.5in (2.m) and weighs 20st 13lbs (133kg).

2. He plays for Lyon but has previously turned out for Toulon and Perpignan. He won the Champions Cup with Toulon in the 2014/15 season.

3. Taofifénua represented France U20 and make his senior debut against Argentina in 2012.

4. He was a part of the France squad who won the Six Nations Grand Slam in 2022.

5. Taofifénua spoke about France’s development over recent years, per RCT blog, he said: “It’s true that there has been a real positive development in recent years, as our results show. It’s always cool to move forward in a setting like that. We know what we really need to pass a level.”

6. He often starts on the bench for France but has said he does not mind being a replacement. He told The Limited Times: “This role also suits me because I like to finish matches.”

7. He likes Formula 1 and has attended the Monaco Grand Prix.

8. Taofifénua swapped shirts with South Africa’s Eben Etzebeth after France beat the Springboks 30-26 in 2022.

9. He is married to his long-term partner Marie and they have two children together.

10. Taofifénua likes Disney and has taken his family to Disney World. He posted about the trip on Instagram.

