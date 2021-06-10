From fishing to FIFA, find out more information about the Premiership’s top try-scorer in 2020-21
Who is Sam Simmonds: Ten things you should know about the Exeter star
A back-row with the skill-set and athleticism of a centre, Sam Simmonds was selected in Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions 2021 squad.
Having helped Exeter Chiefs to a Gallagher Premiership and European Champions Cup double in 2019-20, he went on to set a new try-scoring record in the 2020-21 English top flight.
Ten things you should know about Sam Simmonds
1. Sam Simmonds was born on 10 November 1994 in Torquay, Devon. He grew up in Teignmouth, a smaller town only 30 minutes away from Exeter.
2. His younger brother, Joe, was born in December 1996. The two are Exeter team-mates, with Joe fly-half and captain of the Chiefs.
3. The family background is in fishing – both his father and uncle are involved in the crab and lobster business in Teignmouth.
4. Simmonds did not go straight into the Exeter senior squad, instead spending time on loan at Plymouth Albion and Cornish Pirates.
5. He scored a try on his Premiership debut for Exeter, a 35-35 draw with Wasps in 2017. Lions team-mate Jonny Hill was sent off in the same match.
MORE ON SAM SIMMONDS
Downtime with… Exeter star Sam Simmonds
Left-field chat with the dynamic Chiefs No 8…
My Day Off: Joe and Sam Simmonds of Exeter Chiefs
My Day Off: Joe and Sam Simmonds of…
6. The 2017 autumn Internationals saw Simmonds win his first England cap, playing in a 21-8 win over Argentina. He appeared in four of England’s Six Nations matches in 2018, scoring a double against Italy.
7. His England initiation song was Build Me Up, Buttercup by The Foundations.
8. Warren Gatland spoke to Simmonds during the 2021 Six Nations to assure him that he was in the Lions selection picture, despite not playing for England at the time.
9. Simmonds is a massive Liverpool fan, with Steven Gerrard one of his heroes outside rugby.
10. He is a keen gamer – and revealed to Rugby World that he gets more irritated after losing a game of FIFA than after losing a game of rugby.
Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.