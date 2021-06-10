From fishing to FIFA, find out more information about the Premiership’s top try-scorer in 2020-21

Who is Sam Simmonds: Ten things you should know about the Exeter star

A back-row with the skill-set and athleticism of a centre, Sam Simmonds was selected in Warren Gatland’s British & Irish Lions 2021 squad.

Having helped Exeter Chiefs to a Gallagher Premiership and European Champions Cup double in 2019-20, he went on to set a new try-scoring record in the 2020-21 English top flight.

1. Sam Simmonds was born on 10 November 1994 in Torquay, Devon. He grew up in Teignmouth, a smaller town only 30 minutes away from Exeter.

2. His younger brother, Joe, was born in December 1996. The two are Exeter team-mates, with Joe fly-half and captain of the Chiefs.

3. The family background is in fishing – both his father and uncle are involved in the crab and lobster business in Teignmouth.

4. Simmonds did not go straight into the Exeter senior squad, instead spending time on loan at Plymouth Albion and Cornish Pirates.

5. He scored a try on his Premiership debut for Exeter, a 35-35 draw with Wasps in 2017. Lions team-mate Jonny Hill was sent off in the same match.

