From sevens achievements to a rugby-playing sibling

Who is Alex Matthews: Ten things you should know about the England forward

Back-rower Alex Matthews is known for her hard-hitting tackles, ability to get over the gain-line and work-rate. Find out more about her here…

Ten things you should know about Alex Matthews

1. Alex Matthews was born on 3 August 1993 in Camberley, England. She stands at 5ft 8in (1.73m) and weighs 12st 6lb (80kg).

2. Matthews joined Allianz Premier 15s club Worcester Warriors in 2020 when the England Sevens programme was cut.

3. She won her first 15s cap for England in 2011 and and reached her half-century milestone during the 2022 Six Nations.

England coach Simon Middleton said of her achievement: “She is a fantastic player, she has a great skill-set and is an amazing athlete with a phenomenal work-rate. To reach 50 caps and also be as successful on the sevens circuit, as she has been, should not be underestimated.”

4. As well as playing on the World Sevens Series, she won a bronze medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

5. She played against Canada in the final of the 2014 Rugby World Cup, where England won the title. She also featured in every England game of RWC 2017, where England lost the final to New Zealand.

6. Matthews represented Team GB at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (played in 2021), where the women’s sevens team came fourth. She was also part of the training squad for the 2016 Games.

7. Matthews was named RPA Women’s Sevens Player of the Year in 2018.

8. GB Sevens women’s head coach Scott Forrest told Talking Rugby Union: “Alex is a very calm person and around the squad she adds so much both on and off the pitch.

“In terms of her rugby experience, she has had success at the highest level and pre-Covid, her performances on the World Sevens Series were up there with anyone in her position.”

9. She studied sports psychology at Roehampton University.

10. Her sister, Fran, has also played both 15s and sevens for England.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.