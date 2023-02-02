Ben Curry is a stalwart player for Sale Sharks

Ben Curry has improved his form and grown into a big-match player and occasional captain for Sale Sharks.

His form has earned him England call-ups where he will look to build his cap count.

Read more: England Six Nations squad

Ten things you should know about Ben Curry

1. Ben Curry was born on 15 June 1998 in Hounslow, England. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and weighs 16st 9.5lbs (106kg).

2. He has played for Sale since 2016 and has won the Premiership Rugby Cup with the club.

3. Curry won his first cap for England in 2021 against the United States.

4. Curry has a family steeped in rugby. His twin brother Tom plays for Sale Sharks and England. While he is the nephew of former England player John Olver and cousin of rugby league star Sam Olver.

5. He is an ambassador for children’s mental health charity Place2Be.

6. He flew out to Japan to watch his brother Tom play in the Rugby World Cup final in 2019, which England lost to South Africa 32-12. Curry had to ask club Sale for permission to go. He told the BBC: “What would I remember when I’m 60, one game against Bristol or my twin playing in a World Cup final, and possibly winning it, with me in Japan?

“When you put it in those terms I thought I had to at least ask. Then I had a conversation with my parents and thought it could be a once in a lifetime opportunity. It is bigger than rugby.”

7. Curry started playing rugby aged four for the London Grasshoppers.

8. He is dating model and influencer Annie Knowles.

9. Curry is a fan of American football.

10. He told 02’s Inside Line something no-one knows about him. He said: “In primary school I was a singles and doubles bowls champion. I was weirdly good at it. It’s not one of those things you ever practice it just happens. If you’re good at it, you’re good at it.”

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.