Earl's speed can easily break through defences

Ben Earl is a menace at the breakdown and has great pace to finish tries.

He has been superb for Saracens which has seen him called up into Steve Borthwick’s first Six Nations squad.

Read more: England Six Nations squad

Ten things you should know about Ben Earl

1. Ben Earl was born on 7 January 1998 in Redhill, England. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.86m) and weighs 16st 1lb (102kg).

2. Earl plays for Saracens but went out on loan to Bristol Bears during the London club’s relegated 2020-21 season.

3. He won his first cap for England in 2020 against Scotland and has won a Six Nations title and the Autumn Nations Cup.

4. Earl spoke about not being included in the 2022 Six Nations. He told Saracens’ website: “It has been massively frustrating and disappointing not being involved with England in the Six Nations. It isn’t just me at the club who feel that way, there is a good handful of us.

“But all it has done is strengthen our resolve as individuals and within our team context. I’d love to be involved with England and I hope my performances for Saracens have demonstrated that.”

5. He attended Tonbridge School which has rugby stars William Cave and Johnny Hammond among its alumni.

6. He is good friends with England team-mate Max Malins and the pair lived together when they played for Bristol in the 2020-21 season.

7. Earl competed in different sports as a child including cricket, playing for Kent until he was 15, and swimming.

8. He studied a comparative literature degree at Queen Mary University and he did his dissertation on ancient Greek poetry and its Caribbean presence.

9. Earl listens to artists like Paul Simon and The Beatles.

10. He was a part of the England U20 side who won the Grand Slam in 2017.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.