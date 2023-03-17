Who is Ben Healy: Ten things you should know about the Scotland fly-half

Healy qualified for Ireland and Scotland

Ben Healy has been waiting for his opportunity to show what he can do on the international stage.

His chance arrived against Italy in the 2023 Six Nations.

Ten things you should know about Ben Healy

1. Ben Healy was born on 29 June 1999 in Tipperary, Ireland. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.91m) and weighs (15st 3lbs (97kg).

2. He plays for Munster but will join Edinburgh for the 2023-24 season. He won Munster’s Academy Player of the Year award for the 2020/21 season.

3. Healy competed for Ireland U20 and won the U20 Six Nations Grand Slam with the team in 2019.

4. He qualifies for Scotland through his mum and is in line to win his first cap for the country in the Six Nations against Italy.

5. Healy captained his school, Glenstal Abbey School, to their first Munster Schools Rugby Senior Cup in 2018.

6. Former Ireland head coach Eddie O’Sullivan said Healy had to move away from Munster as his development was stunted.

“It’s a harsh thing to say but they did not develop as out-halves,” he told RTE’s Against The Head. “So then you’ve Jack Crowley on the scene, a breath of fresh air, he’s making things happen and unfortunately Healy loses out in the shuffle.

“Healy had to go. There’s no point in Healy sitting in Munster at number three. He has to go and that’s the price of professional rugby. I think he’s doing the right thing, maybe it’ll be the making of him.”

7. He grew up on a farm and posts about helping out on the family farm on Instagram.

8. Healy enjoys sailing.

9. Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said of Healy: “He has been outstanding. He has been very good and what we have wanted from the non-23. He has taken things on board in how we want to play as a team. He is a very skilful player, passing and kicking game is a high level.”

10. Munster head coach Graham Rowntree said he was “hugely disappointed” to see Healy leave for Edinburgh when the move was announced.

