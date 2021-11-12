The loosehead had a whirlwind experience at the start of his England career

Who is Bevan Rodd: Ten things you should know about Sale prop

Ten things you should know about Bevan Rodd

1. Bevan Rodd was born on 26 August 2000 in Dunoon, Scotland.

2. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 18st 5lb (118kg).

3. Rodd attended Sedbergh and helped the school win the SOCS Daily Mail Schools Trophy in 2017, along with now Scotland centre Cameron Redpath.

4. He was born in Scotland but grew up on the Isle of Man, so was eligible to play for England and Scotland. He was spoken to by both countries but chose England and was first called into the senior squad in June 2021.

5. Rodd has played his senior club rugby exclusively for Sale Sharks.

6. He made his Sale debut off the bench against Northampton in September 2019 and became the club’s first-choice loosehead in the 2020-21 season.

7. His England debut was something of a whirlwind experience. He was called into the squad in November 2021 after Joe Marler tested positive for Covid and was named on the bench for the match against Australia at Twickenham.

Then on the eve of the Test starting loosehead Ellis Genge also tested positive for Covid, so Rodd was promoted to the starting line-up to face the Wallabies.

8. Alex Sanderson spoke about Rodd in a funny post-match interview. He said: “I’m not allowed to talk about him getting naked because his grandma had a go at him about that post-match.

“But he doesn’t mind, he doesn’t mind getting his kit off and he is quite a good mover with it. He is quite handsome for a big lad. Rodd is a bit of a talent. He is a rare talent for someone being as young as he is and being able to hold that side of the scrum up but it is his work around the field that sets him apart for front-rowers, for looseheads.”

9. Rodd has represented England at U16, U18 and U20 level.

10. Rodd raised money for Manx Breast Cancer Support by asking people who attended a talk he gave to donate. He then sold off his England jacket to raise nearly £500 in 2018.

