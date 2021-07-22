The front-rower has proved the doubters wrong

Who is Bongi Mbonambi: Ten things you should know about the Springboks hooker

Bongi Mbonambi was told he was too small to make it in professional rugby but he has gone on to represent South Africa at Test level. Here is the determined hooker’s story.

1. Mbongeni Theo Mbonambi was born in Bethlehem, in the Free State, on 7 January 1991.

2. His father is a policeman and his mother is a nurse, and he and his siblings had a strict upbringing where they “were taught to work hard for what we want”.

3. His family are sporty. His dad boxed and played baseball and his mum played tennis while his brother played football and his sister netball.

4. He represented South Africa U20 at the 2011 Junior World Championship in Italy, where the Baby Boks finished fifth.

5. At 5ft 9in and a little over 17st, Mbonambi is not the biggest front-rower but he has defied those who told him he wouldn’t make it in pro rugby.

“There was never a time when I doubted my ability, even when some of the coaches were telling me I’d never progress beyond the age-group level,” he told SA Rugby magazine.

“One day, I challenged one of those coaches by asking, ‘Why would you say something like that?’ He told me my size would count against me in professional rugby.

“It really hurt to hear that, but then I managed to turn it into a positive. When people tell me I can’t do something it makes me try even harder.”

6. He started his professional career at the Bulls franchise before moving to the Stormers in 2015.

Then in June 2021, he announced he would be joining the Sharks, following South Africa captain Siya Kolisi to the Durban-based team.

He said: “As we get older, players start thinking about life after their playing career. So one of the most important reasons why I joined the Sharks is because they empower and equip their players for life after rugby.”

7. He is married to Anastacia Mbonambi and the couple have a daughter, Esa Khanyisile, who was born in May 2019.

8. The hooker made his Test debut against Ireland in June 2016, coming off the bench to replace then captain Adriaan Strauss.

His first Test start came against Italy in November 2017.

9. In February 2018 his appendix burst and he spent three days in intensive care, with doctors telling him his season was over. Yet just four months later he was starting at hooker for the Springboks against England.

10. He came off the bench in the opening match of South Africa’s 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign against New Zealand, but was the Boks’ starting hooker by the end of the tournament.

He scored two tries against Namibia and crossed again against Italy, and continued to wear the No 2 shirt throughout the knockout stages. However, his appearance in the final victory against England lasted only 22 minutes after he was concussed.

