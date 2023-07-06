Who is Charles Piutau? Ten things you should know about Tonga full-back

Piutau has switched allegiance to Tonga

Charles Piutau is one of the most talented full-backs in the game.

His ability to beat defenders and use his pace to score tries has him clocking up more international caps, here is are some things you should know about him.

Related: Tonga Rugby World Cup squad

Ten things you should know about Charles Piutau

1. Charles Piutau was born on 31 October 1991 in Auckland, New Zealand. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and weighs 15st 10lbs (100kg).

2. He plays for Shizuoka BlueRevs in Japan after leaving Bristol Bears but has also previously represented Ulster, Wasps, the Blues and Auckland.

3. Piutau played for both Tonga and New Zealand’s youth team and made his senior debut for New Zealand in 2013.

4. He switched international allegiance in 2022 and won his first cap for Tonga in the same year.

5. After he was not selected by New Zealand for the 2015 World Cup he decided to move to Europe to play rugby.

6. He told Rugby World about his style of play: “I’ve come to learn the balance of both. I still need that X-factor and razzle as part of my game, but at the same time I’ve matured and learnt I can’t do everything on my own. One guy on the team can help get you so far, but it’s being able to play well as a team rather than an individual that will get the result. It’s being able to facilitate the guys around me and being able to create a line break or something.”

7. Piutau was instrumental in setting up a fundraising page for Tonga after it was hit by a tsunami in 2022.

8. He and partner Lineti have three children together.

9. Piutau enjoys travelling and shares where he has been on social media.

10. He has a sweet tooth with an eye for things like Wispa chocolate bars.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.