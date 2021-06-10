Who is Chris Harris: Ten things you should know about the Scotland centre

Get some insight into Gloucester’s defensive lynchpin, who made his way up through the league pyramid

Who is Chris Harris: Ten things should know about the Scotland centre

Perennially one of the most underrated players in the Gallagher Premiership, Chris Harris’s outstanding form was rewarded by a call-up from Warren Gatland for the British & Irish Lions 2021 squad.

A brilliant defender, who is also capable of running extremely intelligent lines, here are ten more facts about Harris.

Ten things you should know about Chris Harris

1. Chris Harris was born on 28 December 1990 in Carlisle, England. He grew up in the town, attending Trinity School, and playing for Carlisle RFC.

2. Harris qualifies for Scotland through his grandmother, who is from Edinburgh.

3. Harris was not highly-rated when he arrived at Northumbria University – they placed him in the 3rd XV. His nickname was ‘some gas’, because he was quicker than a centre partner named ‘no gas’!

4. He played almost 50 times for Tynedale RFC between the ages of 19 and 24. The Corbridge-based team played in National League One – the third tier of English rugby – while Harris was there.

5. Newcastle Falcons first paid attention to the centre when he appeared in their 2014 Premiership Rugby 7s squad. He managed to score a try in each of their group games. He then became dual-registered with Championship side Rotherham Titans.

6. Saracens are a tough opponent to make a Premiership debut against – but Harris scored a double when he made his top-flight bow! It came the day before his 24th birthday.

7. His international debut came against Wales in Cardiff back in 2018. Unfortunately it was a tough occasion for the Scotland team, as they lost 34-7.

8. Gloucester came in to sign the centre in the summer of 2019 – and Harris credits the West Country club with developing his attacking game.

9. One of his hobbies in international camp is learning the guitar – he’s trying to follow the lead of guitar expert and centre partner Duncan Taylor.

10. He’s also massively into barbecuing – and will do it in any weather!

