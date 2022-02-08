Kit Shepard reports on the dependable Toulouse loosehead

Who is Cyrill Baille: Ten things you should know about the France prop

Cyrill Baille is an excellent scrummager who can make an impact at the ruck or as a ball-carrier. The loosehead has won trophies with Toulouse and is an experienced France international.

1. Cyril Baille was born on 15 September 1993 in Pau. He stands at 5ft 11in (180cm) and 18st 2lb (115kg).

2. Despite his grandfather and father playing rugby, he played more football in his early childhood. His mother initially feared for his safety if he followed the family pattern.

After struggling as a goalkeeper during his days as a footballer, Baille began playing rugby aged 11 for local club CA Lannemezan.

3. He holds a diploma in carpentry, which he earned before beginning his professional rugby career.

4. He joined the Toulouse youth system in 2009 and made his senior debut in the 2012/13 campaign against Bayonne.

After making just three appearances in his first year, Baille played at least ten games in each of the following six seasons.

5. Alongside Toulouse team-mate Julien Marchand, Baille is an ambassador for heart condition charity Petit Coeur de Beurre.

6. He made his France debut against Samoa in November 2016 at the Stade Toulouse.

7. Baille lost eight of his first 12 test matches before winning 12 of the next 13.

8. Baille’s first international try came in his 21st test match, as he crossed from close range in the 38-21 victory over Wales in October 2020.

9. Baille played 70 minutes in the 2021 Champions Cup final win against La Rochelle, helping his club secure a record fifth title.

Typically known for his work in the tighter areas, Baille beat more defenders in the match than any other player. Considering he was sharing the pitch with Cheslin Kolbe, Antoine Dupont and Brice Dulin, this was quite the feat.

10. He won his first major trophy in 2019 when Toulouse won the Top 14, with Baille starting in the club’s 24-18 defeat of Clermont Auvergne in the final. He won it again in 2021, as his club beat La Rochelle to secure a historic domestic and European double.

