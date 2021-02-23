There's more to the No 10 than meets the eye

Who is Dan Biggar: Ten things you should know about the Wales fly-half

Dan Biggar is an experienced fly-half who has won more than 80 caps for Wales and is now plying his trade in the Gallagher Premiership with Northampton Saints.

But just who is the Welshman? We decided to find out a little bit more.

1. Dan Biggar was born on 16 October 1989 in Morriston, Swansea. He is 6ft 2in (188cm) and weighs 14st 6lb (93kg).

2. He won the 2015 BBC Cymru Sports Personality of the Year award, beating footballer Gareth Bale, cyclist Geraint Thomas and boxer Lee Selby in the public vote.

3. He became the youngest player to make 100 appearances for the Ospreys in 2012. In all, he played 210 times for the region – and scored more than 2,000 points – during his 11-year spell before moving to Northampton Saints in 2018.

4. Biggar has an interesting routine before kicking for goal, which fans labelled ‘The Biggarena’ after 1990s hit Macarena.

5. The fly-half made his Wales debut for against Canada in 2008 at just 19 years old. His second cap also came against Canada – in Toronto in May 2009.

6. When it comes to football, Biggar is a Manchester United fan.

7. Biggar married Alexandra Cummings in 2016 and the couple have a son named James.

