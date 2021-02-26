The wing/centre has excelled on the world stage for more than a decade

Who is George North: Ten things you should know about the Wales star

George North has been a stalwart player for Wales since he made his debut back in 2010 and the adaptable player is comfortable at outside-centre and on the wing.

He starred in Wales’ 2012 and 2019 Six Nations Grand Slam wins while he also won the title in 2013. North has featured in three World Cup campaigns as well.

This highlight reel shows North’s talent on the pitch.

1. George North was born on 13 April 1992 in King’s Lynn, England. He has two older sisters, Natalie and Hayley, and a younger brother, Josh.

2. His first representative rugby came at Wales U16 level, which meant long journeys from North Wales to Cardiff. “It meant Papa North driving down once or twice a week and it can take anything from four and half to six hours, or maybe more,” he said.

3. North made his debut for Wales in 2010 in a match against South Africa in Cardiff when he was just 18 years old. He scored two tries in the game but Wales lost narrowly 29-25 to the then reigning world champions.

Who is George North’s wife?

4. In 2019, North married long-term partner and Olympic cyclist Becky James. The couple have one son together, Jac, who was born in 2020.

5. North was born in England to a Welsh mother and English father, which meant he was eligible to play for both international teams. However, a move to his mother’s hometown of Anglesey in his childhood saw him play youth rugby in Wales and so he chose the red jersey.

6. He is fluent in Welsh after being educated at bilingual schools Ysgol Uwchradd Bodedern and Llandovery College. He left home at 16 to board at Llandovery College and he has said: “I was quite reserved but being at boarding school brought me out of my shell.”

