Edoardo Padovani can play on the wing and at full-back

Edoardo Padovani has been a part of Italy’s recent revival and scored a late try against Wales to seal their first Six Nations win since 2015.

He is now a regular starter for Kieran Crowley’s team and is set for a place in the Italy Rugby World Cup squad. The tournament is being held in France.

He is a versatile back who has pace and can read the game well.

Ten things you should know about Edoardo Padovani

1. Edoardo Padovani was born on 15 May 1993 in Venice, Italy. He stands at 6ft 2in (1.89m) and weighs 14st 13lbs (95kg).

2. He plays for Benetton but he has previously competed for Mogliano, Zebre Parma and Toulon.

3. Padovani played for Italy’s youth teams and won his first cap in 2016 against England.

4. He is a versatile back as he is capable of playing on the wing and at full-back and even started off his international career playing at fly-half. He tends to play more on the wing for Italy and in the 15 shirt for his club rugby.

5. Padovani scored a try against Wales in the 2022 Six Nations which sealed their first win in the tournament for seven years.

6. He intercepted a Johnny Sexton pass in the 2020 Six Nations and ran half the pitch to score for Italy.

7. Padovani represented Italy at the 2019 World Cup which was held in Japan.

8. He owns an Airbnb in Venice called Ca de Casanova.

9. Padovani likes art and has posted photos of some of his collection on Instagram.

10. He is a music fan and owns vinyls of Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd.

