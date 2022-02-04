From leadership to nicknames, find out more about the front-rower

Who is Ellis Genge: Ten things you should know about the England prop

Ellis Genge is renowned for his powerful runs with ball in hand and has been a regular in the England set-up since the start of 2019.

Ten things you should know about Ellis Genge

1. Ellis Genge was born on 16 February 1995 in Bristol, England. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.86m) and weighs 19st 1lb (121kg).

2. He started his senior career at Bristol before joining Leicester Tigers in 2016. In December 2021, he announced he would be re-joining the Bears for the 2022-23 season.

3. He started his career in the back row at Old Redcliffians but later switched to prop.

4. Genge played for England’s youth teams and made his senior debut as a replacement against Wales in May 2016.

5. He had to wait more than a year to win his second England cap, starting both Tests against Argentina on their June 2017 tour as well as playing in a couple of autumn Tests that November. He then spent another year without being capped before becoming a regular in the set-up from the 2019 Six Nations.

6. Genge has dyspraxia and he gave one of his England shirts to a child in the crowd who has the same condition after exchanging messages on social media.

7. Eddie Jones has praised Genge’s leadership credentials, saying: “Ellis will tell you that he is from the wrong side of the tracks and we’re quite happy for him to stay on the wrong side of them.

“But what he will also tell you is the power of learning self-discipline and that to be a hard-running prop like he is, he needs not just to satisfy his needs, but also to know what the team needs…

“Can he take a formal leadership role? There’s no reason why he can’t, whether that’s in the future, or now.”

8. Genge criticised the BBC in 2020 after they published a photo of Lewis Ludlam in a story about him. He wrote on social media: “I’m actually f***ed off with this happening to every mixed race/black sportsperson. Must be the 15th time in less than a year just between me and Lewis Ludlam.”

9. He has a son, Ragh, with partner Meg.

10. Genge’s nickname is ‘Baby Rhino’ after a commentator called him it during a match in 2017.

He has also launched a brand, Baby Rhino UK, that runs specialist coaching clinics.

