Boffelli is a key member of the Argentina squad

Emiliano Boffelli is a key and versatile member of the Argentina team. He has secured his place as a regular starter under Michael Cheika.

He is a good penalty kick taker, powerful in tackles and can make line breaks. Here are ten things you need to know about Emiliano Boffelli.

Ten things you should know about Emiliano Boffelli

1. Emiliano Boffelli was born on 16 January 1995 in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.91m) and weighs 14st 5lb (91kg).

2. Boffelli currently plays for Edinburgh but he has previously competed for Racing 92, Jaguares and Pampas XV.

3. He is versatile and can play as a full-back, centre and wing.

4. Boffelli won his first cap for Argentina in 2017, against England, after representing the country in their youth teams.

5. He is inspired by footballer Lionel Messi, telling The Scotsman: “It’s a source of pride that Lionel Messi is from Rosario. It was amazing to see him win the World Cup because it was always a dream for him. For all Argentinians it was amazing. It was a complicated game because we were winning 2-0 but in the last minutes it was 2-2, and then [extra time and] penalties. So for the neutral it was a good game but not for the Argentinians or French!”

6. Boffelli kicked seven from seven kicks in Argentina’s first-ever win over New Zealand in August 2022.

7. In 2017 he was nominated for World Rugby Breakout Player of the Year.

8. Boffelli has featured in an advert for Imperial beer, encouraging people to drink responsibly.

9. He was a part of the Argentina team who sensationally beat England 30-29 in November 2022 to record their first win at Twickenham in 16 years.

10. Boffelli regularly posts on social media with his partner, Cande.

