Who is Freddie Steward: Ten things you should know about the Leicester full-back

Leicester Tigers full-back Freddie Steward’s ability under the high ball and his running game saw him called up to the England set-up in 2021.

1. Freddie Steward was born on 5 December 2000 in Norwich, England. He stands at 6ft 5in (1.96m) 16st 10lb (106kg).

2. Steward came through Leicester Tigers Academy and he made his senior debut for the club in 2019 against Northampton Saints.

3. He has played for England U18 and U20 while he made his senior debut for his national side against the USA in 2021.

4. A key part of his game is successfully kicking long-range penalties, similar to Saracens and England star Elliot Daly.

5. He moved positions many times throughout his rugby career, telling Rugby World: “I started at fly-half, then inside-centre. Then at 15 I moved to full-back; the academy coaches thought it would be a good idea to see how I went there.

“I love being behind the front line – lots of talking and bossing people around! I like the aerial contests and high balls. And I love the kicking battles too.”

6. Steward was named Young Player of the Year at the 2020-21 Leicester Tigers Supporters’ Awards.

7. He says how he takes high balls separates his game from other players. He told The Telegraph: “It’s always been something that I have wanted to use as a point of difference and trying to use it to separate my game from others.

“It is a confidence thing. When that ball goes up, all I am thinking about is the ball, nothing else.”

8. Steward is studying for an economics degree at Loughborough University.

9. His childhood heroes were Leicester’s Matt Smith, who is now the club’s attack coach, and Geordie Murphy.

10. Steward listens to 1980s music before a game to calm himself down.

