From surprise debuts to charity work, get to know the Northampton Saint

Who is George Furbank: Ten things you should know about the England full-back

Northampton and England‘s George Furbank, who can play at full-back and fly-half, is known for his kicking skills and pace.

Ten things you should know about George Furbank

1. George Furbank was born on 17 October 1996 in Huntingdon, England. He stands at 6ft (1.82m) and weighs 14st 7lb (92kg).

2. He has been part of the Northampton Saints set-up since 2015. He also played for Nottingham in 2018 after Saints sent him on loan there.

3. He had an impressive breakout season for Saint in the 2018-19 campaign. He won Premiership Player of the Month in February of that season.

4. Furbank won his first England cap during the 2020 Six Nations against France.

5. Furbank has said he was surprised by his call-up for the 2020 Six Nations, telling The Independent: “It is a bit surreal. I’ve still only played 30 games for Saints. So even though things had been going reasonably well in the Premiership I wasn’t really expecting a call-up.

“To get it was slightly surreal in itself. I wasn’t really expecting to be involved in the first game at all to be honest.”

6. Furbank told Sportsmail he didn’t have the best first cap performance as he was distracted by the hype around him. He spoke to RFU’s psychologist Andrea Furst ahead of his second cap against Scotland to focus his mind.

7. He was a talented cricketer as a youngster and was on Leicestershire’s books at U16 level.

8. In England’s 2021 autumn Internationals campaign, Furbank played at fly-half against Tonga. The announcement came just 90 minutes before kick-off after Owen Farrell had tested positive for Covid. Eddie Jones’s team won that match 69-3.

9. He loves coffee and likes to go paddleboarding.

10. Furbank is an ambassador for the Mintridge Foundation, a charity “dedicated to enhancing life skills in young people through sport. We provide a support network for young people by harnessing the power of positive sporting role models.”

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.



Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.