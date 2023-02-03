Walker has been hugely impressive and broken records

Jack Walker was a huge star in youth international rugby and is looking to transition his skills to the senior level with England.

He has demonstrated his skills in the Premiership.

Ten things you should know about Jack Walker

1. Jack Walker was born on 6 May 1996 in Steeton, England. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and weighs 17st 2lbs (109kg).

2. In his senior career he has played for Yorkshire Carnegie, Bath and Harlequins. He was the youngest player to ever captain Carnegie at the age of 18 years, 256 days.

3. He played at fly-half before moving to become a hooker.

4. He is in line to win his first cap against Scotland in the 2023 Guinness Six Nations.

5. Walker won the U20 World Rugby Championship in 2014. He also captained England for the 2016 U20 Six Nations and U20 World Rugby Championship the same year. He suffered a concussion in a group game of the championship and sadly could not play any part for the rest of the tournament but lifted the cup with stand-in captain Harry Mallinder.

6. He was awarded the Jaguar Academy of Sport rising star in 2012.

7. Walker has two brothers, Lee and Christopher.

8. He has a spaniel called Skye.

9. Walker signed a new deal with Harlequins in 2023. He told the club website: “It’s great to sign a new deal with Harlequins. I’ve enjoyed every minute of my first two seasons since starting with this team. Being in this club and squad has been nothing but a fantastic experience.

“Playing in knockout rugby and receiving a call-up to the national side have been highlights of my time with Harlequins so far, but this is a hugely enjoyable place to come in to work at every day.”

10. He posts with his partner Liv regularly on social media.

