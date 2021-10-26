Hodgson is set to win his first Scottish cap against Tonga

Who is Jamie Hodgson: Ten things you should know about the Edinburgh lock

Jamie Hodgson will win his first cap for Scotland against Tonga in the autumn internationals. Head coach Gregor Townsend named him as a starter after solid work for his club Edinburgh…

Ten things you should know about Jamie Hodgson

1. Jamie Hodgson was born on 19 March 1998 in Livingston, Scotland. He stands at 6ft 6in (1.97m) and weighs 18st 3lbs (116kg).

2. He plays Edinburgh and he made his debut in October 2018 against Zebre.

3. Hodgson has represented Scotland at U18 and U20 level.

4. He was initially named in Scotland 2021 summer squad but didn’t win his first cap after the tour was cancelled due to Covid. Hodgson is set to play for Scotland for the first time against Tonga in the autumn internationals.

5. Hodgson attended Stewart’s Melville College which has former rugby star Dodie Weir, canoeist David Florence and racing car driver Dario Franchitti as alumni.

Is Jamie Hodgson studying a degree?

6. He signed a fully professional contract with Edinburgh in 2021 after playing on a partnership deal with Watsonians Super6.

7. Hodgson is studying economics at the University of Edinburgh.

8. Former Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has spoken highly of Hodgson. He said: “He works incredibly hard at his game and has shown levels of dedication that young players should aspire to.”

9. He has ambitions to cement his place in the Edinburgh team after fighting for a fully professional contract. He told The Scotsman: “All the experience I’ve gained this year will definitely help me in the future.

“I’d like to think I could become a senior player in the Edinburgh team and stay at the club.”

10. He has posted regularly with his partner Lucy Stewart on social media.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.