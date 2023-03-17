Who is Jimmy O’Brien: Ten things you should know about the Ireland back

Jimmy O'Brien has good pace and finishing abilities

Jimmy O’Brien’s impressive performances for Leinster are giving him more opportunities to play for Ireland.

The versatile back is slowly weaving his way into the international team, earning some off the bench appearances in the 2023 Six Nations.

Ten things you should know about Jimmy O’Brien

1. Jimmy O’Brien was born on 27 November 1996 in Kildare, Ireland. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 14st (90kg).

2. He has played his senior club rugby exclusively for Leinster.

3. O’Brien made his Test debut for Ireland against South Africa in 2022.

4. He has also represented Ireland in rugby sevens.

5. O’Brien’s preferred position is centre but he is capable of playing at full-back.

6. He said about his debut, per The Mirror: “They (his parents) helped me so much and they probably heard me say I wanted to play for Ireland since I was six or seven. To see it happen was pretty cool.

“It’s great for parents as well. They’re getting a bit of the praise as well, which is brilliant. They’re 90% of the reason why you made it there. They’d bring you everywhere, they sacrifice so much time for you.”

7. O’Brien has told a story about his first cap and Cian Healy. He said, per Independent.ie: “Thankfully, he gave me his jersey to swap. He said, ‘you keep your two first-cap ones’ and I swapped his with (Willie) Le Roux, he was number 23. So I got to keep my two first ones, which was pretty cool.”

8. O’Brien likes to surf and has shared experiences on social media.

9. He has posted with his partner Zoe on Instagram.

10. O’Brien likes to go fishing.

