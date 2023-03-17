He played youth rugby for England and Ireland

Kieran Treadwell has been patient to be back in a green jersey.

He first made his debut in 2017 and spent a few years on the sidelines.

Read more: Ireland Six Nations Squad

Ten things you should know about Kieran Treadwell

1. Kieran Treadwell was born on 6 November 1995 in London, England. He stands at 6ft 6in (1.98m) and weighs 18st 1lb (115kg).

2. He plays for Ulster but has previously represented Harlequins and London Scottish.

3. Treadwell played his youth rugby for both Ireland and England. He qualifies for Ireland through his mother and he chose Ireland for his senior rugby.

4. He made his debut for Ireland against Japan in 2017.

5. England’s Alex Dombrandt attended the same school as Treadwell, the John Fisher School in Croydon.

6. He told The Irish Times about experience: “I think as you get more experience over time you understand yourself as a player as well so you know what your strengths are, you know your weaknesses. You kind of find out the player you want to be, which I think is massive.

“So you put identity into it and you put your best foot forward with the confidence that you know who you are and what you’re going to bring.”

7. Treadwell has spoken about the pressure of being on the pitch. He told The Sun: “You have to remember to go out there, enjoy it and play the best rugby you can, because you’ve been selected for a reason.

“I think sometimes the pressure is quite a lot and it does get on top of you a little bit.

8. Treadwell likes horse racing and has been to the Ascot races.

9. He became engaged to long-term partner Beth in August 2022.

10. He likes to travel and has posted photos on social media of trips to France and Dubai.

Recommended videos for you

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.