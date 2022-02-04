Find out more about the Northampton Saints skipper

Who is Lewis Ludlam: Ten things you should know about the England flanker

Northampton Saints back-rower Lewis Ludlam is known for his leadership and physicality.

1. Lewis Ludlam was born on 8 December 1995 in Ipswich, England. He stands at 6ft 4in (1.92m) and weighs 17st 7lb (111kg).

2. He plays for Northampton Saints but has had spells at Moseley, Coventry and Rotherham Titans.

3. Ludlam competed for England‘s age-grade teams and made his senior debut in 2019 against Wales, going on to play in that year’s Rugby World Cup.

4. He was named Northampton captain ahead of the 2021-22 season, having shared the role with Alex Waller during the previous campaign. He said when it was announced: “This is now a new challenge for me and I’m really looking forward to it.

“I’ve learnt so much from Alex over the last 12 months. He speaks incredibly to the group, and he’s been at the very top level for such a long time, so I’ll continue to learn from him over the next year and try to take advantage of all the experience he has.”

Why did he invite his primary school teacher to his first England game?

5. He gave tickets to his first game for England to his primary school teacher. He tweeted to explain why: “13 years ago I promised my primary school teacher if I ever played for England I’d get her tickets to my first game to thank her for her support. Can’t believe we actually managed to track her down!”

6. Ludlam supports Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur.

7. His selection for the opening round of the 2022 Six Nations against Scotland was his first championship match for two years.

8. Ludlam criticised the BBC for using a photo of him in an article about Ellis Genge. He tweeted: “Probably should be getting that right on an article about race issues. Not the first time this has happened.”

9. He was in his school’s musical and he played the ukulele when he was a child.

10. Ludlam plays the online game Wordle.

