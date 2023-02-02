Four years into Crosbie's senior career he won his first cap for Scotland

Luke Crosbie is a hard-hitting flanker who also displays his skill at scrum time.

Crosbie has been a stalwart player for Edinburgh, and has been in superb form for the capital side. He is now starting to gain Scotland caps.

Ten things you should know about Luke Crosbie

1. Luke Crosbie was born on 22 April 1997 in Livingston, Scotland. He stands at 6ft 5in (1.96m) and weighs 17st 6lbs (112kg).

2. Crosbie has played for Edinburgh exclusively in his senior career. He has gone onto make over 80 appearances since signing in 2017.

3. He signed a new Edinburgh contract in 2022 for an undisclosed amount of time. Crosbie said: “My family still come down and support me every week. They all wear the Edinburgh kit. They’ll be really chuffed that they can continue to follow my journey with the club.”

4. He told Rugby World about his start in the game: “(It was when I was) five. Football is big in the area I’m from, but one day I was walking with my dad and we heard all this noise at Livingston rugby club. People were running into each other and I wanted to give it a shot. We went home, Dad gave them a call and I went along to training.”

5. Crosbie made his Scotland debut in 2021 against Tonga and has captained Scotland’s ‘A’ side. He skippered the team against Chile in 2022.

6. He studied a business management with marketing degree at Heriot-Watt University.

7. Crosbie keeps in touch with his old club Livingstone to keep rugby alive in the region. He told The Scotsman: “There are so many different characters of player and so many different positions. Everyone is welcome. It’s important for me to keep in contact with Livingston to make sure they’re still getting some exposure to rugby. The reality is there are a lot more rules than football so it’s about getting people engaged, learning it and enjoying it.”

8. He won Edinburgh’s Player of the Year award for the 2020-21 season.

9. Crosbie started playing in the second row but at U18 level switched to the back-row.

10. He owns a Leonberger dog.

