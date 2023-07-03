Kremer was first picked for Argentina at the age of 18

Marcos Kremer is an experienced international and is versatile when it comes to his position.

He can get over the gain line and is skilled at scrum time, here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Marcos Kremer

1. Marcos Kremer was on born 30 July 1997 in Concordia, Argentina. He stands at 6ft 5in (1.96m) and weighs 18st 3lbs (116kg).

2. He plays for Stade Francais but has previously competed for Club Atletico del Rosario. He has also represented Jaguares in Super Rugby.

3. Kremer won his first Argentina cap in 2016 against New Zealand and has represented the country at a World Cup.

4. He won bronze at the 2016 World Rugby Under 20 Championship after beating South Africa in the third-place play-off.

5. Kremer started for Argentina in their first ever win over New Zealand in 2020, a 25-15 victory.

6. He is a versatile competitor as he is capable of playing as a lock and flanker.

7. In November 2018, his long-term girlfriend died within a month of being diagnosed with leukaemia. “A very hard knock, one that will leave a lifetime mark, that tests you to the limit,” he told Rugby World.

8. Kremer also played football, basketball, handball and swimming before turning to rugby.

9. He posts regularly with long-term partner Sol and travels with her a lot when not playing rugby.

10. In 2023 he was suspended for five weeks after receiving a red card while playing for Stade Francais. He was sent off for a dangerous clear out on Racing 92’s fly-half Finn Russell. The suspension meant he missed the 2023 Rugby Championship including games against Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.

