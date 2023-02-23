Who is Mason Grady: Ten things you should know about the Wales centre

Grady can play centre or wing

Ten things you should know about Mason Grady

1. Mason Grady was born on 29 March 2002 in Cardiff, Wales. He stands at 6ft 5in (1.96m) and weighs 17st (110kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby exclusively for Cardiff.

3. Grady has experience with Wales U20s and will win his first cap against England in the 2023 Six Nations.

4. He is a versatile back as he is able to play in both the centre and on the wing.

5. He has a sporty family. His brother Cory played rugby for Wales, while his mum and brother Ashton played basketball for the country. Grady himself represented Wales in basketball at the U16 level.

6. Grady’s grandparents are Irish and so he was eligible for the country. Growing up he has said Brian O’Driscoll was the player he looked up to. He said per Nation.Cymru: “He was unbelievable. I just loved watching him every time he was on. He just never had a quiet game. He was always doing something around the pitch.

“His highlights reel is unbelievable. The tries he scored and the plays he set up, it’s crazy.”

7. He has said about what he wants to do in a match, per Wales Online: “Every time I get on the ball, I just want to do something to impact the game and benefit the team.”

8. Grady thought his Wales selection for the 2023 Six Nations was a joke as he could not believe it.

9. He is a fan of American football.

10. Grady likes boxing and is a fan of Tyson Fury.

