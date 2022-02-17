Find out more about the No 8 capped as a teenager

Who is Matt Fagerson: Ten things you should know about the Scotland back-row

Matt Fagerson has developed into a dependable player for Scotland and is a regular starter for Gregor Townsend‘s men.

Ten things you should know about Matt Fagerson

1. Matt Fagerson was born on 16 July 1998 in Perth, Scotland. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.86m) and weighs 17st 5lb (110kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby exclusively for Glasgow Warriors since joining the set-up in 2016.

3. Fagerson competed for Scotland‘s age-grade teams, representing his country at U16, U18 and U20 level.

4. He won his first Test cap in 2018 against USA. That made him just the second forward to be capped by Scotland as a teenager in 67 years after Jonny Gray and his country’s youngest-ever No 8 (he was 19 years, 335 days old).

He was also just the third teenager to be capped by Scotland in the pro era, following in the footsteps of Gray and Stuart Hogg.

5. He was a part of the Scotland team who won the Calcutta Cup back-to-back for the first time since 1984 in the 2022 Six Nations.

Fagerson was named Man of the Match during the 2022 fixture against England.

6. Fagerson is the younger brother of Glasgow, Scotland and Lions prop Zander Fagerson. They are the 48th set of brothers to represent Scotland.

7. In 2017-18, his first season as a professional, he was named Glasgow Warriors’ Most Improved Player of the Season.

8. He defended his brother after he received a red card for a clearout on Wales’ Wyn Jones in the 2021 Six Nations. He told Rugby World: “By the letter of the law that is a red. There is probably a few more in the game but that is the one they picked up on. There has to be some common sense when it comes to the disciplinary process, though.

“They want players to see the error of their ways and not repeat it, and fair enough, but it’s an accidental clearout. If Wyn Jones doesn’t roll around on the floor… that was pathetic. He appeals to the ref, got nothing and then stayed on the floor.”

9. Fagerson has been with his partner, Alex, for several years.

10. He attended the High School of Dundee and Strathallan School.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.