Lawrence has gone from strength to strength at Bath

Ollie Lawrence has done well in the face of adversity after his contract with Worcester was terminated.

His form has only improved since moving to Bath earning Premiership Player of the Month awards

Ten things you should know about Ollie Lawrence

1. Ollie Lawrence was born on 18 September 1999 in Birmingham, England. He stands at 5ft 11in (1.8m) and weighs 14st 5lbs (91kg).

2. He plays for Bath, moving from Worcester Warriors in 2022 after the club went into administration. He won the Premiership Rugby Cup with Worcester in 2022.

3. Lawrence made his England debut against Italy in 2020 and has won a Six Nations title and the Autumn Nations Cup.

4. He could have been a footballer, telling Rugby World: “I played football and was involved in the academies at Aston Villa and Birmingham City. I stopped when I was ten as I didn’t like the environment. I also played cricket and at 16 I had to choose. I went for rugby as I enjoyed it more.”

5. Lawrence spoke strongly about Worcester’s administration, telling Sky: “We felt like we had been let down by our owners. I think if we had have known a bit more about their financial struggles, it would have given boys more time to look elsewhere.

“We seemed to be on the back foot a lot of the time, and we were the ones going out on the weekends trying to put in shifts for each other, knowing that within the next couple of weeks, we might not even be a club.”

6. He has said he looked to England team-mate Manu Tuilagi to improve his own game. He told The Guardian: “I wanted to emulate him (Tuilagi) because the way he played excited me; that’s probably how my game evolved, watching players like him”

7. Lawrence has a pool table in his house and plays regularly.

8. He is a fan of cricket and darts.

9. Lawrence attended the 2021 Silverstone Grand Prix and met musician Dave.

10. One of his favourite movies is Top Gun Maverick.

