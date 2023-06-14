Matera is a legend of Argentine rugby

Pablo Matera is a dependable player for Argentina and has helped the team develop.

He has also been a talismanic captain for the side, here are a few things you should know about him.

Ten things you should know about Pablo Matera

1. Pablo Matera was born on 18 July 1993 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He stands at 6ft 4in (1.92m) and weighs 17st 7lbs (111kg).

2. He plays for MIE Honda Heat and the Crusaders but he has previously competed for Stade Francais, Jaguares, Leicester Tigers, Pampas XV and Alumni.

3. Matera his first cap for Argentina against Chile in 2013.

4. He captained Argentina to their first win over New Zealand in 2020.

5. Matera told Sky Sports NZ about making his Crusaders debut: “It was something special, something I was dreaming about for the last couple of months before I arrived in New Zealand.

“It’s been a long journey, I’m really happy to finally experience this and live in New Zealand and play this rugby with the Crusaders. It’s something really emotional for me and my family.”

6. He refused to shake New Zealand player Dane Coles’ hand after an international match in 2022. He told What a Lad podcast: “He just continued picking on me in every ruck and every scrum, saying some things that really hurt, some strong things.”

7. In 2020 Matera publicly apologised for historic offensive tweets. He wrote on Instagram: “I had a tougher time. I am very ashamed. Apologies to all those who were offended by the atrocities I wrote.

“At that moment I did not imagine who I was going to become. Today I have to take charge of what I said nine years ago. I’m also sorry to my team and my family for the moment they are going through my actions and thanks to the people who love me for their support.”

8. Matera is married to his long-term partner Alina and the couple have two children together.

9. He is a fan of Formula 1.

10. Matera likes Disney and has taken his family to Disney World.

