Who is Pierre Schoeman: Ten things you should know about the Edinburgh prop

Pierre Schoeman is set to win his first cap for Scotland against Tonga in the autumn Internationals after impressing Gregor Townsend at his club. The prop plays for Edinburgh but there’s more you should know about the star…

Ten things you should know Pierre Schoeman

1. Pierre Schoeman was born on 7 May 1994 in Mbombela, South Africa. He stands at 6ft 1/2 in (1.84m) and weighs 18st 8lbs (118kg).

2. He has played for Edinburgh since 2018 but has previously competed for Blue Bulls and Bulls.

3. Schoeman qualifies to play for Scotland through residency.

4. He represented South Africa at the U20 level.

5. Schoeman attended the Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool in Pretoria which has Springbok RG Snyman, cricketer AB de Villiers and golfer George Coetzee among its alumni.

Has Pierre Schoeman got any relatives that play rugby?

6. His brother, Juan, is also a rugby player and competes for Gallagher Premiership side Bath.

7. Schoeman won Edinburgh’s Player of the Year and Best Newcomer awards in 2019.

8. He sold his sausage business to Edinburgh team-mate WP Nel in order to focus on rugby.

9. Schoeman says he feels at home in Scotland and he sees many South African players he knows. He told the Scotsman: “Everywhere we play these days I would say there are a handful of South Africans that you have played against in Currie Cup or for your province.

“It is good to see so many familiar faces – not always enjoying the UK but playing in the UK.”

10. He has been given the nickname ‘The Greatest Schoeman’.

