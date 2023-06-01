Storti will be key for Portugal in the Rugby World Cup

Raffaele Storti is one of the most gifted players in the Portuguese back-line, and he will be in the Portuguese national team for the World Cup.

The 22-year-old winger has made a name for himself at Técnico and Béziers Hérault, and it’s mostly down to his menacing foot skills and physical prowess. Here are ten things you need to know about Raffaele Storti.

Ten things you need to know about Raffaele Storti

1. He was born in Lisbon on 19 December 2000, and named Raffaele Costa Storti. He is Portuguese but also has Italian ancestry.

2. His mother was also born in Lisbon, but his father came from Urbino, a city in the northern part of Italy.

3. From a young age he tried many sports, from swimming, gymnastics, and volleyball, but futsal and rugby were his favourites.

4. He only played for one club in Portugal, and that was Técnico Rugby. From age nine until 19 years old, Raffaele Storti winning trophies for the Engenheiros (the Engineers, as Técnico was linked to a famous university), and the most important one was the 2021 Portuguese Premiership.

5. In 2019, the winger scored nine tries for Portugal in the U20 World Rugby Trophy and helped the young Lobos to reach the final. He was the top try-scorer in that competition.

6. In 2020 he had his first outing as a professional player when he was signed by Peñarol to play in the Súper Liga Americana de Rugby (Super Rugby Americas). He played one match and came back to Europe after the Covid pandemic.

7. Stade Français signed him in the Summer of 2021, where he played for the Espoirs.

8. Storti currently plays for Béziers Hérault, but is returning to Stade Français, after a one-year loan to the ProD2 where he scored ten tries in 12 games.

9. Away from rugby the Portuguese international is taking a business master’s degree, after successfully finishing an industrial engineering degree at Instituto Superior Técnico, in Lisbon.

10. He made his Test debut against Brazil in 2019, and has scored 16 tries for Portugal.

