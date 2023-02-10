Who is Rhys Davies: Ten things you should know about the Wales lock

Davies has plugged away at Ospreys to earn more game time

Ten things you should know about Rhys Davies

1. Rhys Davies was born on 9 November 1998 in Swansea, Wales. He stands at 6ft 6in (1.98m) and weighs 18st (114kg).

2. He plays for Ospreys but has previously competed for Bath.

3. Davies has been a part of three Wales squads, 2021 and 2022 autumn internationals and 2023 Six Nations, but he is yet to win his first cap.

4. He attended Millfield school which has alumni like former Wales player Sir Gareth Edwards.

5. Ospreys coach Toby Booth has spoken highly of him, saying per Wales Online: “The best compliment I can pay him is to point out that when we’ve had a lot of people away on international duty, our performance hasn’t diminished in that area. That shows he has potential.”

6. His impressive form for Ospreys drew the attention of English clubs with Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester among those trying to sign him. “It was flattering to be talked about but the Ospreys is the only place I want to be,” said Davies after signing a new three-year contact with the Ospreys in 2022.

7. Wales legend Shane Williams wrote in his Rugby Paper column about Davies: “The way in which he has stepped out of the considerable shadows of Alun Wyn Jones and Adam Beard at the Ospreys this season has been amazing to witness.”

8. He supported Ospreys as a child and says it means a lot to play for them now.

9. Davies has spaghetti bolognese as his pre-match meal.

10. He says his toughest opponent is Saracens and England player Maro Itoje.

