Who is Rob Herring: Ten things you should know about the Ireland hooker

Herring has over 200 appearances for club Ulster

Rob Herring has been patient to get regular game time and it is resulting in more Ireland caps.

Herring is skilled at the line-out and at scrum time.

Ten things you should know about Rob Herring

1. Rob Herring was born on 27 April 1990 in Cape Town, South Africa. He stands at 6ft 1in (1.85m) and weighs 16st 3lbs (103kg)

2. Herring plays for Ulster and has done since 2012. In his career he has also competed for London Irish, Blackheath, London Welsh and Western Province.

3. Herring qualifies to play for Ireland through his Irish grandfather.

4. He won his first cap against Argentina in 2014 and has gone onto represent them at the 2019 World Cup.

5. Herring has three older sisters, one is 21 years older, one is 20 years older and the other is eight years older.

6. He had to wait until Rory Best retired to get more frequent game time at Ulster. He told Rugby World: “You could say patience is something I’m good at. I was always keeping myself motivated but it was tough at times. Rory Best is a great captain and a great leader and a great player, he earned the right to play as long as he did.

“When I came over, David Humphreys said to me, ‘We’ve got Rory, time is ticking on, he’s probably going to be looking to retire soon’. Eight years later he did!”

7. He is an ambassador for Self Help Africa, an organisation helping sub-Saharan African farmers.

8. When he was a child he played in the second row but moved to hooker when he was 12 or 13.

9. Herring is married to long-time partner Nicola and the couple have a child together.

10. He is able to surf.

