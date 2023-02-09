Who is Ross Byrne: Ten things you should know about the Ireland fly-half

Byrne is in good form for Leinster

Ross Byrne has been patient for Ireland game time.

Byrne has accurate kicking skills and is a talented tackler.

Ten things you should know about Ross Byrne

1. Ross Byrne was born on 8 April 1995 in Dublin, Ireland. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.91m) and weighs 14st 13lbs (95kg).

2. He has played his senior rugby exclusively for Leinster where he has won four Pro 14 titles and the Champions Cup.

3. Byrne played for Ireland’s youth teams before winning his first cap against Italy in 2018.

4. During the 2022 autumn internationals Byrne kicked the winning penalty for Ireland to beat Australia 13-10.

“It’s definitely the highlight of my Ireland career, that’s for sure!” Byrne said per The 42. “It’s been topsy turvy. I’m actually still full of adrenaline, I couldn’t really calm down after it. It’s right up there, it’s what you dream of. They’re the moments as a kid that you want.”

5. Byrne has said he isn’t fazed about stepping into Jonny Sexton’s boots. He told Independent.ie: “If you ask any player in the squad, they want to be playing, and they want to be starting. It’s just about doing the best job and what’s needed from the squad, and whether that’s starting or on the bench. The only thing I can control is my performance and doing what’s best for the team.”

6. He has said there is room for him to improve on the pitch. He said at a press conference: “The team (Leinster) has grown a lot, there are a lot of lads who have been here a few years and it is probably showing on the pitch that we have come a long way.

“We still have a good bit to go but with myself it’s the same – just little bits and pieces each day.”

7. He is the co-founder of Starfolio, a service which helps connect people with brands.

8. Byrne is a brand ambassador for Dublin Simon Community, a homelessness organisation.

9. He travels with his partner India.

10. Byrne likes to play golf.

