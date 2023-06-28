Who is Sam Cane? All you need to know about All Blacks captain

The robust flanker is the New Zealand captain

Sam Cane has been grafting away in an All Blacks jersey for more than a decade now.

As gritty as they come and a fine leader, the back-row star has his sights set on guiding New Zealand to a fourth Rugby World Cup triumph in 2023.

Ten things you should know about Sam Cane

1. Born on January 13, 1992 in Rotorua.

2. Attended Tauranga Boys’ College – who have produced a string of international sportsmen, including New Zealand cricketer Kane Williamson.

3. After impressing for Bay of Plenty and the Chiefs, he featured prominently for New Zealand U20s as they won the 2011 IRB Junior World Championship.

4. Among his teammates in 33-22 final victory over England was Gareth Anscombe, who went on to play international rugby for Wales.

5. Made his All Blacks debut in 2021 against Ireland during the final match of a three Test series, making 16 tackles and scoring two tries

6. Helped the Chiefs to secure back-to-back Super Rugby titles in 2012 and 2013.

7. Was a key member of the 2015 Rugby World Cup winning team and was captain for for the 58-14 win over Namibia.

8. Suffered a career-threatening injury in the 2018 Rugby Championship win over South Africa and was forced to wear a neck brace for 12 weeks.

9. Before the 2023 Rugby Championship, had scored 16 tries in 86 All Blacks matches.

10. In May 2020 following the retirement of Kieran Reed, Cane was named captain of the All Blacks.

