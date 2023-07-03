Who is Semi Radradra? Ten things you should know about Fiji centre

Radradra is one of the best centres in the world

Semi Radradra is a staple of the Fiji team, representing both the 15s and sevens teams.

He has rapid speed and his ability to beat defenders is impressive, here are some things you should know about the star.

Read more: Fiji Rugby World Cup squad

Ten things you should know about Semi Radradra

1. Semi Radradra was born on 13 June 1992 in Suva, Fiji. He stands at 6ft 3in (1.9m) and weighs 15st 10lbs (100kg).

2. He joined Lyon from Bristol Bears for 2023-24 but has previously competed for Bordeaux Begles and Toulon.

3. Radradra won his first 15s cap for Fiji in 2018 against Georgia. He went onto represent the country at the 2019 World Cup.

4. He has also represented Fiji in the sevens game and won a gold medal at the 2020 Olympics.

5. Radradra has played for the invitational team the Barbarians.

6. Bristol coach Pat Lam has described Radradra as “one of the best players in the world”.

7. He told Rugby Pass of when Vern Cotter named him Fiji captain: “Honestly, I couldn’t believe it when he [Cotter] told me. I felt the tears rise. It’s a huge honour and a privilege (to be captain). I was so surprised. I have barely ten caps with this team. It happened quickly. I couldn’t refuse, but I immediately told him that I needed other guys to lead this team, to support me. We have some great guys here and I won’t do anything if I’m alone.”

8. He is the third eldest of seven children and has four brothers and two sisters.

9. Radradra and wife Vika have three children together.

10. He likes to travel and has been to places such as Paris and Rome.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.