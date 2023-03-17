Who is Simone Gesi: Ten things you should know about the Italy wing

Gesi has pace and attacking flair

Simone Gesi will make his senior debut for Italy against Scotland in the 2023 Six Nations. The team are searching for their first win of the tournament.

Gesi is known for his try-scoring ability, his pace and energy. He can create something from nothing and has an attacking spark.

Ten things you should know about Simone Gesi

1. Simone Gesi was born on 23 May 2001 in Italy. He stands at 6ft (1.83m) and weighs 13st (80kg).

2. He plays for Zebre but has competed for Colorno and FIR Academy.

3. Gesi has played for Italy’s youth teams and Italy A. He will make his Test debut against Scotland in the 2023 Six Nations.

4. He scored a hat-trick for Emerging Italy against Romania in 2021. He said post-match: “We produced a great performance as a team. We were able to win by playing well and enjoying ourselves. The three tries are a personal satisfaction but the fundamental thing was to have won the game.”

5. Fans have likened Gesi’s flair and pace to that of compatriot Ange Capuozzo.

6. He was voted Rugby Meet’s Young Player of the Year and won the Giorgio Sbrocco Award in 2022.

7. He has posted with his partner Arcamoni Valentina several times on social media.

8. Gesi likes to drink beer and has posted in particular reference to Heineken.

9. He likes to travel and posts about it on his social media. One posts includes the Eiffel Tower from a trip to Paris.

10. Gesi likes to wear jewellery and has been pictured with various bracelets.

