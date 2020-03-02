Contents for the April 2020 edition of Rugby World magazine

The latest issue of Rugby World magazine shines a spotlight on the young stars making an impact in the Six Nations. From Alldritt to Zander, we have exclusive interviews and expert insight so you can find out more about this new generation.

Those are the success stories at the top end of the game; we also have an eight-page special report on the perils of being thrown into elite rugby too early. Knowing when someone is ready to make that step up is a delicate balancing act.

Plus, there are all our regular features in the April 2020 edition. Here are 15 reasons to get the new issue of Rugby World magazine…

England back-row Lewis Ludlam

From private education to preparation, Bargain Hunt to Bolognese, the Northampton Saint covers myriad topics with Rugby World

Special Report: Too Much, Too Soon

RW’s Alan Dymock looks at why the physical and mental demands of the elite game can overwhelm young pros – and celebrates those who ensure the kids are alright

Stephen Jones column

“Replacements guarantee a climax of chaos, not tension.” Our columnist explains why he thinks rugby should revert to a time when only injured players could be substituted

Wales flanker Aaron Wainwright

He’s a latecomer to rugby, but the Dragons youngster is rising to the challenge in every way. RW’s Alan Pearey reports

European Champions Cup quarter-final previews

The best clubs in Europe will go head-to-head for a place in the last four at the start of April. We provide a detailed look at all four match-ups – and look ahead to the Challenge Cup quarters too

What it’s like to… suffer a stroke

Former Bath and England star Steve Ojomoh explains why every day is a blessing after having a stroke in 2018

France No 8 Gregory Alldritt

Man of the Match in France’s first two Six Nations matches this year, the La Rochelle back-rower talks through his thunderous rise

The Championship cuts

Former England lock Martin Haag, who now sits on the Cornish Pirates board, gives his verdict on how the RFU’s reduction in funding will affect Greene King IPA Championship clubs

England Women’s Sarah Beckett

The 21-year-old back-rower is a key member of the England team chasing back-to-back Grand Slams. She reflects on her journey to international rugby

The making of Josh van der Flier

The flanker is becoming an ever more important member of Ireland’s back row. We find out about his route to the top – from those who’ve helped him get there

Welcome to my club… Stirling County

On Scotland’s famous Burns Night, Rugby World takes in some Super6 action under the looming Wallace Monument

New-look France

Sean Holley analyses how Fabien Galthie’s side have stepped up on both sides of the ball – and explains why this could be the start of a golden era for France

Scotland prop Zander Fagerson

The front-rower has come a long way since spending is days mountain biking. He talks fatherhood, fitness and finding his way

Paul Grayson column

“We have to get backchat out of the game. It’s not a good look.” The former England fly-half talks that – and why he’s so impressed with France

Face-off debate

Take the points or kick for the corner? Read both sides of the argument on what teams should do when awarded a penalty

Plus, there’s all this…

Italy captains Luca Bigi and Giada Franco

Jamaica Sevens stalwart Conan Osborne

Edinburgh centre Mark Bennett

Dragons prop Brok Harris

World Cup 2023 draw

Rising stars Marcus Street and Grace Brooker

Ireland No 8 turned BBC commentator Jamie Heaslip

Grass-roots club news

