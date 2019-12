Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2020

For fans of the women’s game, there are some excellent opportunities to watch the Women’s Six Nations as it sits alongside the men’s Six Nations championship.

Take a look at the full schedule for the 2019 tournament below.

ROUND ONE

Sunday 2 February Ireland v Scotland

Sunday 2 February Wales v Italy

Sunday 2 February France v England

ROUND TWO

Saturday 8 February France v Italy

Sunday 9 February Scotland v England

Sunday 9 February Ireland v Wales

ROUND THREE

Sunday 23 February Wales v France

Sunday 23 February England v Ireland

Sunday 23 February Italy v Scotland

ROUND FOUR

Saturday 7 March England v Wales

Saturday 7 March Scotland v France

Sunday 8 March Ireland v Italy

ROUND FIVE

Sunday 15 March Wales v Scotland

Sunday 15 March Italy v England

Sunday 15 March France v Ireland

Women’s Six Nations Fixtures 2019

ROUND ONE

Friday 1 February Ireland 7-51 England

Friday 1 February Scotland 7-28 Italy

Saturday 2 February France 52-3 Wales

ROUND TWO

Friday 8 February Scotland 5-22 Ireland

Saturday 9 February Italy 3-3 Wales

Sunday 10 February England 41-26 France

ROUND THREE

Saturday 23 February Italy 29-27 Ireland

Saturday 23 February France 41-10 Scotland

Sunday 24 February Wales 12-51 England

ROUND FOUR

Friday 8 March Scotland 15-17 Wales

Saturday 9 March England 55-0 Italy

Saturday 9 March Ireland 17-47 France

ROUND FIVE

Saturday 16 March England 80-0 Scotland

Sunday 17 March Italy 31-12 France

Sunday 17 March Wales 24-5 Ireland

Women’s Six Nations Results 2018

ROUND ONE

Friday 2 February Wales 18-17 Scotland



Saturday 3 February France 24-0 Ireland



Sunday 4 February Italy 7-42 England



ROUND TWO

Saturday 10 February England 52-0 Wales



Saturday 10 February Scotland 3-26 France



Sunday 11 February Ireland 21-8 Italy



ROUND THREE

Friday 23 February Scotland 8-43 England

Saturday 24 February France 57-0 Italy



Sunday 25 February Ireland 35-12 Wales



ROUND FOUR

Saturday 10 March France 18-17 England



Sunday 11 March Wales 15-22 Italy



Sunday 11 March Ireland 12-15 Scotland



ROUND FIVE

Friday 16 March England 33-11 Ireland

Friday 16 March Wales 3-38 France

Sunday 18 March Italy 26-12 Scotland

