December 2024

It’s been quite the year for George Furbank. Things have gone swimmingly since he displaced Freddie Steward in England’s 15 shirt in the Six Nations. He collected a Premiership title with Northampton Saints before being named club captain for this season. So there’s no better time for the George Furbank Rugby World cover.

We took the 28-year-old back to his boyhood club, Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, for a photoshoot with clothing from bound and shoes by duke + dexter, tallying up with Furbank’s passion for fashion.

Related: England team to play New Zealand in Autumn Internationals

To learn about his journey from grass-roots player to the very top of the game, you’ll have to read the full feature. But put it this way, Furbank never imagined he would go pro let alone pull on the red rose…

Elsewhere we look ahead to the Autumn Internationals and kickstart our brand new series The Bucket List – rugby experiences you need to do before you die.

George Furbank Rugby World edit: What’s in the latest issue?

GEORGE FURBANK EXCLUSIVE

Our ten-page special with the Northampton and England star is not to miss. He even reveals his dream Saints dinner party…

EBEN ETZEBETH

After becoming the most-capped Springbok ever, Dylan Jack looks at Eben Etzebeth’s journey to the top and his hunger to keep on going…

JOE EL-ABD

After 15 years in France, Steve Borthwick’s old roommate talks Sir Alex Ferguson, his brother who played for Brighton and why he won’t call it a blitz defence.

THE BUCKET LIST: VANNES

Mako Vunipola’s new home in Brittany should be on your Top 14 to-do list…

REDEMPTION

Mark Palmer chats to Jack Dempsey about holidaying back home in Australia, taking on the Wallabies and that head-on-head clash with Jesse Kriel at the World Cup

MADDY’S MARK

How one girl’s love of rugby is changing lives after her tragic death

What else is in this month’s Rugby World?

Stephen Jones on why it’s time to put South Africa in their place

1995 All Blacks jersey

Trevor and Charlotte (Charlie) Woodman

Wales wing Josh Hathaway

Rising Force: All Blacks lock Sam Darry

The Chilean Dream: José Ignacio Larenas

Rugby Firsts with Black Fern Maia Roos

Team-mates with Argentina sevens star Marcos Moneta

Red Roses v Black Ferns photo spread

Life in Pictures: Adam Ashley-Cooper

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.