Contents for Rugby World’s February 2022 edition



New year, new issue!

Rugby World’s first edition of 2022 comes with a FREE Six Nations magazine, where we talk to five players – and a coach – preparing for this year’s championship.

In the magazine itself, we have an exclusive interview with Marcus Smith, a report on brain injuries in rugby, a column on the greatest overseas signings and analysis of France’s fly-half options.

Here are ten reasons why you should get the February 2022 issue of Rugby World magazine…

1. Free Six Nations 2022 magazine

The 32-page supplement features interviews with Freddie Steward, Thibaud Flament, Andrew Porter, Kieran Crowley, Pierre Schoeman and Taine Basham as well as a picture special reflecting on Six Nations firsts.

2. Marcus Smith exclusive

The Harlequins and England fly-half explains how he marries an almost childlike joy for the game with a steely focus and constant desire to improve.

3. Brain Injuries

This is the biggest issue in rugby right now. We look at what is being done to minimise risk and what could happen in the future as well as advances in science and technology.

4. Inside the team talk

Scream and shout? Tell a joke? Stick to the script? RW’s Alan Dymock takes a look at the delicate job of addressing team-mates before a big match.

5. Overseas signings

“You don’t need to be local to have a rugby club in your soul.” Stephen Jones hails foreign imports and selects his greatest signing.

6. France fly-halves

Should Romain Ntamack or Matthieu Jalibert wear the No 10 shirt for France? Sean Holley assesses their skill-sets and gives his verdict in The Analyst.

7. Nick Tompkins

The Saracens and Wales centre explains how a lightbulb moment has helped elevate his game to new heights.

8. Uruguay

Frankie Deges heads to Montevideo to catch up with los Teros following their Rugby World Cup qualification and to find out how the sport is growing in the country.

9. Islam and Rugby

“In my childhood we didn’t know about Muslim superstars.” Nizaam Carr is one of the few Muslims in elite rugby. Why aren’t there more, particularly in the UK? Jacob Whitehead investigates.

10. Simon Middleton

World Rugby’s Coach of the Year explains why complacency will not creep into his Red Roses side ahead of the World Cup.

Plus, there’s all this…

Downtime with Glasgow back-row Jack Dempsey

Lynne Cantwell on the women’s game in South Africa

A debate over fees for Test players

Marcell Coetzee on captaining the Bulls

Rising Stars Connie Powell and Fitz Harding

Insight into what it’s like to play against your sibling

Club Hero – Bristol Bears prop Simi Pam

Joe Tekori on Toulouse’s Champions Cup defence

How to lift at a lineout – top tips from Scott Andrews

Inside the mind of… Lopeti Timani

Portia Woodman on learning to trust her body again

Grass-roots club news and Team of the Month

Rugby World magazine’s February 2022 issue is on sale from 4 to 31 January 2022.

