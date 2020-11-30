Rugby World January 2021 edition contents

The new issue of Rugby World magazine comes with a FREE 2021 calendar that celebrates British & Irish Lions tours to South Africa.

The magazine itself – the January 2021 edition – recognises rugby’s real heroes. From World Cup winners to community champions, we highlight inspiring stories from around the world that encapsulate the spirit of the game.

Here are 15 reasons to buy Rugby World magazine’s January 2021 edition…

1. FREE 2021 calendar

Get ready for the British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa with memorable images from previous trips. Plus, there are all the key rugby dates for 2021

2. Rugby’s Real Heroes

Rugby World shines a spotlight on the incredible work being done around the world with seven inspiring stories, from players helping with disaster relief in Lebanon to school meal deliveries in Richmond

3. World Cup winner Rachael Burford

The Harlequins and England centre is a driving force in the women’s game and hopes to inspire the next generation of players with the Girls Rugby Club

4. South Africa captain Siya Kolisi

The World Cup winner is now tackling pivotal off-field issues, like gender-based violence

5. The Biggest Unsung Hero

“For every bark of an underdog, we have him to thank.” RW columnist Stephen Jones pays tribute to a man who is not a familiar face but who has had a huge impact on the global game. Discover who in the latest issue!

6. How rugby is taking on the mafia

Find out about a Sicilian team, Briganti, that is helping to save children from the grips of organised crime

7. Rugby’s Covid heroes

Ireland flanker Claire Molloy has been on the Covid frontline as she juggles her oval-ball career with her life as an A&E doctor while Italy back-row Maxime Mbanda has helped out with patient transport during the pandemic. Both players speak to Rugby World about their experiences

8. Top Ten Heroic Feats

Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes reflects on impressive acts – on and off the field – in rugby’s history, from memorable comebacks to political stands

9. England prop Will Stuart

The Bath tighthead talks to RW’s Alan Pearey about rowing, playing the flute and Idi Amin

10. Anton Lienert-Brown exclusive interview

“I try my best to be vulnerable.” The All Blacks centre tells RW’s Alan Dymock about the work he has put in to feel comfortable at the highest level

11. Double winners Exeter Chiefs

Get an insight into head coach Ali Hepher’s role in Exeter’s success story with an extract from new book Exe Men and learn how to pick and go like the Chiefs with tips from Sean Holley in The Analyst

12. Scotland wing Duhan van der Merwe

The Edinburgh back dispels rumours and describes his unusual route to Scotland honours

13. Jason Leonard’s Life in Pictures

The England stalwart and current British & Irish Lions chairman takes a stroll down memory lane

14. Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies

The Scarlets No 9 on pranks, dogs and unwise purchases

15. European Champions Cup

We explain the new format and look ahead to the opening rounds while former Test hooker Benjamin Kayser assesses the chances of the French clubs

Plus, there’s all this…

Bristol defence coach Omar Mouneimne talks efficient communication

Nutrition advice on supporting your immune system

Australian Sevens veteran Sharni Williams

The Secret Player on the rise of rugby podcasts

Inside the mind of… referee Andrew Brace

Grass-roots club news and our latest Team of the Month

Club hero… Wasps head of medical services Ali James

A rugby rant on the lack of plaudits for props

Simon Raiwalui on the state of play in Fijian rugby

Where should World Rugby’s next big push be? A debate

Rising Stars Louis Lynagh and Craig Casey

The Secret Referee on kidology

The January 2021 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale from 1 December 2020 to 4 January 2021.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.