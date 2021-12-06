What’s inside the January 2022 edition of Rugby World magazine?



Not only does the new issue of Rugby World magazine come with a free 2022 calendar but it also features our biennial countdown of the 100 best players in the world right now.

It’s a winning package and the perfect way to treat yourself this festive season!

If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can now order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s January 2022 issue. Plus, check out our Christmas subscription offers.

What’s inside the January 2022 edition of Rugby World magazine?

1. Free 2022 Calendar With Rugby World

The theme for this calendar is you, the fans, so we celebrate with brilliant pictures of rugby supporters from across the world and throughout history. Plus, there are all the key rugby dates for 2022.

2. The 100 Best Players In The World Right Now!

Yes, our biennial countdown is back – and is sure to provoke plenty of debate.

Be sure to email rugbyworldletters@futurenet.com with your thoughts on our list.

3. Exclusive Interviews

Red Roses star Abby Dow talks puns, engineering and fancy-dress outfits

Bristol full-back Charles Piutau provides an insight into his interests outside rugby

Kate Zackary looks ahead to a big 2022 with Exeter and the USA

Coventry’s Tony Fenner talks fans and funding in the Championship

Rising Stars Matt Currie (Edinburgh) and Sam Illo (Connacht)

4. Rugby’s Most Decorated Player

New Zealand’s Kelly Brazier has a trophy to haul to envy, in both sevens and 15s. We speak to her to find out the key to her longevity.

5. Christmas Gift Guide

Looking for shopping inspiration this festive season? We’re here to help with a selection of rugby-themed present ideas in the magazine – and there are more here…

6. Jasmine Joyce Analysed

Sean Holley takes a look at the skills that make the Bristol and Wales winger a world star.

7. Jimmy Gopperth

“Ten is the crucial cog and in Test matches you need continuity.” The Wasps fly-half discusses the trend of dual playmakers in the back-line.

8. Red Roses

Wasps Women DoR Giselle Mather reflects on an historic autumn for the Red Roses and assesses why the team have moved so far ahead of the Black Ferns.

9. How To Kick Off

Harlequins and Italy fly-half Tommy Allan gives his top tips on the restart.

10. Mexico Sevens

“The idea is to consolidate the pathway.” We find out more about the ambitious Serpientes sides.

Rugby World magazine’s January 2022 issue is on sale from 7 December 2021 to 3 January 2022.

Download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.

Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.