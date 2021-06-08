A dozen reasons to get the July 2021 issue of Rugby World

The British & Irish Lions 2021 tour is less than a month away and the latest edition of Rugby World magazine is full of insight and interviews ahead of the series in South Africa. Plus, there is a FREE Lions wallchart.

On top of all the Lions content, inside the bumper 124-page July 2021 edition we look ahead to the home nations’ summer Tests, analyse the role of the fly-half and explain how rugby transfers work, as well as much more.

1. Free Lions wallchart

All this year’s Lions fixtures, including kick-off times and TV details – and space for you to fill in the results as the tour goes on

2. Lions player profiles

The complete guide to the 2021 British & Irish Lions squad, with in-depth profiles of every player selected by Warren Gatland

3. Exclusive Lions interviews

We speak to four members of this year’s touring party – Jack Conan, Stuart Hogg, Courtney Lawes and Liam Williams. Plus, Lions defence coach Steve Tandy reflects on his rugby journey while head of strength and conditioning Paul ‘Bobby’ Stridgeon talks tours, tides and treats

4. South African viewpoint

Springboks assistant coach Mzwandile Stick provides an insight into the world champions’ preparations and ambitions. Plus, Peter de Villiers, Jaque Fourie and Morné Steyn reflect on the Boks’ 2009 series win over the Lions

5. Lions scrum-half analysis

Our resident analyst, Sean Holley, assesses the skill-sets of Gareth Davies, Conor Murray and Ali Price – and names his pick for the No 9 shirt in South Africa

6. The Springbok who lived in a cave

Former South Africa centre Gcobani Bobo discusses a life-changing experience with RW’s Alan Pearey

7. The scrum battle

Former France hooker Benjamin Kayser looks ahead to the set-piece contest between the Lions and the Springboks

8. Summer Tests Preview

RW columnist Stephen Jones looks ahead to the July fixtures for England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. Plus, he discusses the importance of A teams

9. The role of the fly-half

Is the No 10 still rugby’s most important position? Jacob Whitehead reports on the changing role of the modern stand-off

10. Mechanics of a rugby signing

Sam Larner speaks to a director of rugby, an agent and a head of recruitment to find out how transfers happen in the oval-ball game

11. The Lion v The Ox

Lions winger Anthony Watson and Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain talk to RW’s Alan Dymock about the use of statistics in modern sport

12. The Secret Player

“Nobody in professional rugby chooses how you exit the building.” Our former pro discusses loyalty in professional rugby

Plus, there’s all this…

A debate on whether the 2021 tour will be the toughest in Lions history

Bristol scrum-half Harry Randall talks belief, box-kicking and Bears

Short-listed rugby images from the World Sports Photography Awards

France hooker Julien Marchand on how he’s overcome setbacks to thrive

How to run cheat lines – tips from Wales scrum-half Lloyd Williams

Rising Stars Jac Morgan and Louie Johnson

The Secret Referee on the laws around replacements

Inside the mind of Bath back-rower Josh Bayliss

A rant on the ‘captain’s challenge’ law trial

Australia referee Amy Perrett on preparing for the Tokyo Olympics

Grass-roots clubs news

Coach Dave Ward on his plans for Bristol Bears Women

