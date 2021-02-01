Rugby World magazine’s March 2021 edition contents
The 2021 Six Nations Championship is upon us and the new issue of Rugby World magazine has everything you need to know.
The bumper 132-page March 2021 edition has exclusive interviews with star players, team-by-team guides and a FREE Six Nations wallchart.
If you can’t get to the shops to buy a copy, you can now order single issues online and get the magazine delivered direct to your door – click here and select Rugby World’s Mar-21 issue.
Or you can find out how to download the digital edition to your tablet here. We also have incredible Rugby World subscription offers.
Here are 15 reasons to buy Rugby World magazine’s Six Nations special…
1. FREE Six Nations wallchart
Keep track of all the fixtures, with kick-off times and TV details, and fill in results as the championship progresses
2. Team guides
A look at the strengths and weaknesses of each team playing in the Six Nations as well as key players and ‘ones to watch’
3. Ireland No 8 Caelan Doris
The Leinster back-row has established himself as Ireland’s new No 8. Rugby World finds out more about him
4. England’s back-row conundrum
Eddie Jones has an embarrassment of riches to select from when it comes to the back row, but who should he pick? RW’s Alan Pearey asked ten former back-rowers for their views
5. Italy fly-half Paolo Garbisi
The Benetton No 10 is only 20 years old but he is ready to take charge of the Italy team
6. Callum Sheedy and Ioan Lloyd
The Cardiff-born duo who are thriving at Bristol Bears talk Pat Lam, Wales debuts and Lions bolters
7. France team manager Raphaël Ibañez
Why the importance of Fabien Galthié’s right-hand man to les Bleus cannot be underestimated
8. Who will lift the Six Nations trophy?
Former England fly-half Stuart Barnes gives his verdict on the participating countries and predicts this year’s final standings
9. Scotland flanker Hamish Watson
The openside has high hopes for his team in this year’s Six Nations. He also discusses the return of Finn Russell and why he thinks contact training should be limited
10. Is rugby safe for kids?
The current concussion lawsuit in rugby has raised fresh concerns about player safety and led to calls for tackling to be banned at school level. RW columnist Stephen Jones gives his view
11. Pro16
The South African franchises are set to take part in the Rainbow Cup in March before joining an expanded Pro Rugby tournament next season. We get the view from the other side of the world on these developments
12. England centre Ollie Lawrence
The Worcester Warrior gives an insight into his sporting approach
13. Red Roses’ kicking game
Kicking in women’s rugby has improved hugely in recent years, but it’s not as prevalent as in the men’s game. Is that a good thing? We look at the stats as well as talk to coaches and players
14. Wales lock Will Rowlands
From Oxford student to professional rugby player – get to know the Wasps second-row heading to Dragons next season
15. Super Rugby
The Aotearoa and AU tournaments kick off in the southern hemisphere this month so we guide you through all the teams involved
Plus, there’s all this…
- Benjamin Kayser on France’s Six Nations chances
- A picture special celebrating the championship’s heritage
- Ulster prop Tom O’Toole
- Tips from USA hooker Joe Taufete’e on throwing long at the lineout
- Inside the mind of… Gloucester and Scotland centre Chris Harris
- Wasps and Ireland hooker Cliodhna Moloney
- Grass-roots club news and our latest Team of the Month
- Should we allow subs to celebrate in the in-goal? A debate
- Analysis of France centre Virimi Vakatawa
- Downtime with… Newcastle wing Adam Radwan
- Ireland Sevens captain Billy Dardis
- Wales Women’s coaching ‘intern’ Sophie Spence
- Rising Stars Will Porter and Ben Carter
The March 2021 issue of Rugby World magazine is on sale from 2 February to 8 March 2021.
Can’t get to the shops? You can download the digital edition of Rugby World straight to your tablet or subscribe to the print edition to get the magazine delivered to your door.
Follow Rugby World on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.