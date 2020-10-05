What’s inside Rugby World’s November 2020 issue
Who will get their hands on the Six Nations trophy? The long-awaited climax to the 2020 championship is upon us and we have all you need to get ready for those final matches in the new issue of Rugby World magazine.
There are exclusive interviews with England’s Charlie Ewels, Wales wing George North and Ireland hooker Rob Herring as well as analysis of the Scotland fly-half battle and the Women’s Six Nations.
Charlie Ewels exclusive interview
From his Dorset roots to tough lessons early in his professional career to competition at Test level, the Bath and England lock opens up to RW’s Alan Pearey
25 years of European rugby
Ahead of this month’s Champions Cup final between Exeter and Racing 92, we look back on memorable moments from a quarter of a century of European rugby
Bernard Jackman column
The former Ireland hooker gives his verdict on the Six Nations finale, including how he thinks Leinster’s defeat by Saracens could impact Ireland’s chances
My Day Off… George North
The Ospreys, Wales and Lions winger is known for his speed on the field, but he’s also a fan of going fast on two wheels. He talks motorbikes and milestones
Behind closed doors
We head to Welford Road to find out what it’s like to stage a match during a global pandemic
Richie and Rory Arnold
It took time for the 6ft 10in identical twins to rise to the top but the Australians are now soaring in France for Toulouse. RW’s Alan Dymock reports
The women’s championship – and women’s game as a whole – needs a revamp, argues Stephen Jones. Read his plans for reform in the new issue
Italy scrum-half Callum Braley
The Benetton No 9 talks horses, habits and humorous team-mates
Leinster’s Pro14 triumph
Sean Holley analyses the key factors behind the Irish province’s latest title
Scotland’s Battle for No 10
Who will Gregor Townsend pick at fly-half? Or could he combine Adam Hastings and Finn Russell in the same back-line? Tom English assesses the way forward
Premier 15s preview
A team-by-team guide to the English women’s top flight for the 2020-21 season, plus an exclusive interview with new Wasps signing Ellie Kildunne
Munster’s Matt Gallagher
The full-back is loving life at Munster, especially now he’s got one up on his dad!
Ireland hooker Rob Herring
The Ulster front-rower has had to bide his time throughout his career, but the matches are coming thick and fast now. Find out more about his journey
Club Hero Brad Barritt
“He’s the best defensive 12 there’s ever been by a country mile.” Team-mates and coaches pay tribute to the Saracens stalwart as he retires
- Plus, there’s all this…
- Toby Booth on his vision for the Ospreys
- A British & Irish league debate
- Rising Stars Alex Coles and Jamie Dobie
- What it’s like to… see your team go extinct
- Mark Evans on midweek matches
- Grass-roots club news
- South Africa fly-half Elton Jantjies
- Tips on passing from the base
- Inside the mind of… Scarlets scrum-half Kieran Hardy
- The Secret Player on bus trips
